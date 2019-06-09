

CTV Regina





Participants gathered at Wascana Park on Sunday to take part in the World Partnership Walk.

The walk was held across the world today and serves to end poverty by raising funds, and awareness.

Sunday's event raised over $60 thousand.

“This walk is helping out everyone,” 11-year-old participant Zeeshan Ali said. “ One hundred per cent of your donation goes to places like Asia and Africa to help people in global poverty.”

CTV Regina’s Jackie Perez was one of the emcees of the event.

The walk was held alongside events in nine other Canadian cities.