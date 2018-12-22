

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Yellow Vest protests took to communities throughout southern Saskatchewan on Saturday, to oppose many of the federal government’s policies.

The demonstrations that began in France to protest President Emanuel Macron’s green tax, has moved into Canada over the last few weeks to take on the federal government’s carbon tax.

Protests were held in Estevan, Regina and Yorkton on Saturday, to support pipelines and the energy sector, and oppose a number of other policies.

Estevan

Following similar protests throughout Alberta earlier this week, hundreds of trucks made their way through the City of Estevan on Saturday afternoon. A total of 427 trucks of different sizes weaved through the city in a convoy.

Organizers say that one of the aims of the protest is to support pipelines to try and get Canadians back to work.

“We’re basically trying to tell everybody we need to unite as Canadians. Bring everybody together. Get these pipelines built so we can get all our resources to market and let’s get some economy going in this country,” said Jay Riedel, one of the organizers of the convoy.

Supporting the oil and gas industry in Estevan is a plus, but they say they are ultimately trying to change the views on energy in other parts of the country.

“Instead of looking at it and thinking that we have such dirty energy and dark sector out here, that they'd actually get out and support us like we try and support them," said Darryl Shirley, another convoy organizer.

Along with the trucks, a group of protesters gathered in front of Estevan City Hall.

Bobby Kyle, who worked in the oilfield up until six months ago, was among the protesters. He says that finding work in the sector lately has been a struggle.

“There’s really not much work,” said Kyle. “The carbon tax is killing us. We need an advocate for change and here we are. “

Yorkton

Similar Yellow Vest demonstrations were held in Yorkton, with 30 trucks and around 70 people taking to the streets in protest.

The rally continued the support for pipelines and the energy sector.

“Pipelines bring natural gas to us and that’s how we heat our homes. So this notion that pipelines are this evil being is Ludacris,” said Logan Britton, one of the protesters.

The UN Migration Pact is another issue that the protestors are fighting, but the group wants to let people know that they are not anti-immigration.

“Every single person here is for immigration. Canada needs immigration, we are all aware of that. But we’re not open to the open borders,” said Neil Sheller, another protester.

Regina

In Saskatchewan’s capital, protestors took to the Legislative grounds and Albert Street Bridge to voice their displeasure about the current federal government.

“The government isn’t listening to the people. It’s basically a dictatorship right now. So we want to make our voices be heard and have the power returned back to the hands of the people. It’s our decisions that should count, not just the governments,” said Harry Frank, the organizer of the Regina protest.

The Yellow Vest groups throughout southern Saskatchewan say that they will continue protesting until they see changes from the federal government.

Based on reports by CTV's Cole Davenport and Alessanda Carneiro