Regina’s YMCA met with members on Wednesday to address financial struggles within the organization.

In 2018, the non-profit had a $650,000 operations debt, growing its long term debt to more than $5 million.

The group will need to make changes to continue operating in the community. A report at YMCA’s annual general meeting looked at locations, childcare, health and fitness, and community programs. Wednesday’s meetings gave the public the chance to look at YMCA’s challenges, and look for solutions.

“Part of it is that we’re flat on membership over the past year,” Regina YMCA CEO Steve Compton said. “Year-over-year we saw about a three per cent decline in membership. It’s intensely competitive, and what I would say is that we’re encouraging people to take a different look at the YMCA.”

The YMCA relies on memberships, childcare facilities, grants, donations and private sponsorships for its funding.