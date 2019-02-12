Yorkton hunters fined, suspended for hunting high with loaded gun in vehicle
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Two Yorkton men have pleaded guilty to wildlife charges of hunting under the influence of marijuana.
During a patrol in September, conservation officers from Duck Mountain discovered two men in a vehicle parked on Wildlife Development Fund lands near Calder. The lands were posted “as foot access only”.
When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled a strong odour of burning marijuana. After conducting a hunter compliance check, the officers located an unspecified amount of marijuana and a loaded gun inside the vehicle.
Timothy Eashappie, 37 and Colby Banhardt-Peepeetch, 20, were charged with hunting under the influence of a narcotic and being in possession of marijuana.
Eashappie was also charged with driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle on wildlife lands. He faces a total of $1,250 in fines.
Barnhardt-Peepeetch was also charged with having a loaded gun in the vehicle and fined a total of $1,480 for the violations.
Both men were also handed two year hunting suspensions.