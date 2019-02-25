

Yorkton’s RCMP detachment has created a new unit, the Crime Reduction Team, to combat drugs, theft and violence in the city.

The unit was created in September 2018 and consists of three member, two constables and one corporal officer.

“This unit is collecting information from a variety of different sources, so their collecting information or sources from our front line officers that are seeing the problems first hand and dealing with the individuals first hand,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff Simpson.

The teams work at night, but officers start their day much earlier, beginning each shift with a detachment briefing.

“Beginning of the shift we would sit down as a group and then identify and specific targets that need to have more focus on,” said Cpl. Keegan Malkoskae.

In less than six months, the team has made more than 260 drug and theft related charges.

Of those arrests, 41 were from breach charges, 70 breaches of judicial release conditions and 46 arrests were made on criminal code warrants.

“We’ve managed to put away three of our prolific drug dealers right now, they’re in jail, in custody right now.” said Cst. Darren Letson. “They’re charges are still pending but that was a pretty big goal for us.”

The detachment has already seen changes recently. The city and rural detachments were amalgamated to give officers greater resources.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Alessandra Carniero