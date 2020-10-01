YORKTON -- The Yorkton RCMP has been reminded about public health guidelines, after a photo was posted to its Facebook page showing members posing shoulder-to-shoulder without masks.

The photo, posted to the Yorkton RCMP social media pages on Sept. 16, features eight people after the City of Yorkton Service Awards.

In a statement, Saskatchewan RCMP Media Relations, said most members of the RCMP consider coworkers to be their social bubbles, but it would have been advisable for them to be wearing masks.

“Our members work in close contact when responding to calls for service and within our buildings and offices,” the statement said.

It said members have been directed to conduct a risk assessment of every situation to determine if a mask or P.P.E is required during operational duties.

“Senior management is very proud of the long and dedicated service of our members, as it relates to the distinguished awards from the City of Yorkton,” continued the statement.

The detachment has been reminded of the need to ensure proper procedures are being followed during operational and non-operational environments, as per public health guidelines, the statement said.