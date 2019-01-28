

The Brayden Ottenbreit Close Cut Foundation teamed up with the Yorkton Terriers for a Pink the Rink Night on Saturday.

Each player wore a special pink ribbon-themed jersey that included a name of a loved one that has been affected by cancer. They wore the jersey in their game against the La Ronge Ice Wolves.

“I thought it was a pretty neat idea and something I wanted to try out here,” said Terrier head coach and general manager Mat Hehr.

Fan had the option of buying the custom jerseys after the game. Money from the jersey sales plus $3 from each ticket sales went to the foundation.

The game raised more than $7,500, which the foundation will donate to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre for new equipment.

The Brayden Ottenbreit foundation began in 1999 when Greg and Leone Ottenbriet lost their five-year-old son Brayden to cancer.

“We made a verbal commitment that regardless of what would happen, we weren’t going to let this take our family apart,” Greg said.

To date, the foundation has raised about $1 million for cancer research.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Alessandra Carniero