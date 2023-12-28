'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
After undergoing surgery on his thyroid, Darren Schachtel has faced roadblock after roadblock in his attempts to follow up with an endocrinologist – with the waitlists in Regina measured not in months, but in years.
“You’re kind of left just hanging. You really don’t know. They can’t really tell you. You haven’t got any timeline or anything,” he told CTV News while describing his experience.
According to a recent report from Secondstreet.org – a think tank that tracks health care delivery across Canada – Saskatchewan is making progress on some fronts.
“We’ve actually seen a positive story in Saskatchewan,” Secondstreet.org President Colin Craig explained.
As of Dec. 14, 28,361 people are waiting for surgeries in Saskatchewan, while 19,637 residents are in queue to receive diagnostic scans.
The totals mark a -21.2 per cent and a -4.8 per cent decrease since June of 2022.
Part of the improvements, Craig noted, is Saskatchewan’s willingness to adapt in the name of efficiency.
“They’re not afraid of trying different things,” he said. “They've decided to send some patients out of province if those patients want to go and get care faster. So that's a positive thing because for a lot of patients, they just want to put an end to their chronic pain.”
While its good news for those who need surgeries or diagnostic scans – the picture seems to be less bright for those looking to access specialists.
The question of how many people are seeking care from specialists remains a mystery – as Secondstreet’s data contains holes – with specialist waitlists absent for most provinces.
“When it comes to Saskatchewan, we get two out of three. So that’s positive – but it would help if we could get the number of patients waiting to see specialists,” Craig added.
“Because that’s an important point when it comes to that health care process and patients getting the care that they need.”
An important point that Schachel is painfully aware of. He says the issues of accessing an endocrinologist were put on full display in his attempts to get help in Regina.
“There’s a three year waiting list and even then they’re not sure,” he explained. “They’re so far behind in Regina and then the girl told me that there’s only one doctor in Regina that does this stuff.”
“To me it's still a lack of care. Just the fact alone that he's on this waiting list for that long and not hearing nothing,” Schachtel’s wife, Deborah, explained. “Like at least, you should have gotten a call or a letter or something notifying you that there's this backlog.”
Through sheer persistence – Schachtel has managed to get an appointment in Saskatoon.
He and his wife Deborah now worry for their son – who will have to face the same ordeal soon enough.
“In our situation you add that to a son who’s dealing with the same thing and it’s like – is he going to face the same issues?” she added.
In a statement to CTV News, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health highlighted its surgical and diagnostic feats – nearly 48,000 surgical procedures conducted between April and September, a mobile MRI unit in Regina set to be online in 2024 and urgent waitlist patients being able to access mammograms in Alberta.
The government’s response ended with it defending the lack of specialist data.
“As is the case in many jurisdictions across Canada, waitlists to see specialists cannot be tracked reliably enough in Saskatchewan to allow for public reporting,” the statement read.
Craig echoed the government’s reasoning – pointing out that it’s a response his organization hears most often in its own inquiries.
“When you look across the country, you get different responses. Quite often, it seems like there is a lack of data when it comes to the number of patients waiting to see specialists right across the country,” he said.
“It seems like that particular information is held more localized and it's not collected centrally as it is for the number of patients waiting for surgery or diagnostic scans.”
Craig added that in the past 30 years, healthcare funding has skyrocketed well above the rate of inflation.
He says the funds are there – it’s really about how they’re utilized.
“There's a lot of money in the system. We know there's a lot of good people in the system too. The problem is the structure of the system itself. It's not set up properly, and if we would change things a bit, we could get faster care to patients quality care and that could ease a lot of patients suffering in this country,” he said.
“So we certainly think there should be more in the way of health reform but we're seeing some positive signs in Canada and including in Saskatchewan.”
As for what’s Schachtel’s learned in his experience, it’s simple. Advocate for yourself until you get the help you need.
“It basically boils down to you just got to keep phoning them and keep nagging and nagging at them to get something going it seems,” he said.
“Otherwise you just get forgotten. Pushed aside.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, Florida deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Prime Video makes changes as it sets launch date for showing ads in Canada
Amazon's Prime Video has picked the date when it'll begin showing commercials on its streaming service in Canada.
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked entrance roads to airports in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday, forcing some travellers to set off on foot to bypass the jammed roadway.
How long-distance cycling became a useful therapy for one Parkinson's patient
Could more be better when it comes to exercise for Parkinson's disease? A unique Canadian case report suggests yes.
Lucasfilm sues Star Wash, Chilean 'Star Wars'-themed car wash
Walt Disney production company Lucasfilm is suing a themed carwash on the outskirts of Chilean capital Santiago for plagiarizing its multibillion-dollar galactic film and television saga 'Star Wars,' lawyers for the carwash said.
Individual from Morocco charged after bomb threats made against Ontario schools
An individual from Morocco has been charged in connection with multiple bomb threats that occurred across Ontario in early November.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. bingo hall 'overtly' tried to undermine newly-formed union: Labour Board
A Saskatoon bingo hall “completely and overtly disregarded” its obligations when negotiating with a recently-formed union, the provincial labour board has found.
-
'You just get forgotten. Pushed aside': Sask. family grapples with difficulty in accessing specialist care
While recent statistics suggest that Saskatchewan is making progress on shortening waitlists for surgeries and diagnostic scans – some residents are still facing serious delays in accessing certain types of specialists.
-
Sask. 15-year-old enters gingerbread house in international baking contest
A Saskatoon teenager is hoping to take the cake in an international baking competition, after spending nearly 100 hours building an elaborate gingerbread home.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hospitals seeing surge, expecting rise in respiratory illness
Pharmacies are trying to help with a spike in respiratory illnesses as intensive care units burst with patients.
-
'We have to produce results right away': Manitoba premier on 2024 plans for government
Improving health-care for Manitobans and addressing wait times will remain a priority for Premier Wab Kinew’s government in 2024, even as they grapple with a deficit increase they say was unexpected.
-
Four teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has charged four teenagers and is still searching for two others following a crime spree last month that involved a homicide.
Calgary
-
Alta. family searching for dog believed to have been stolen
A Rocky View family is desperately searching for their dog believed to have been stolen last month.
-
Teen facing charges after Calgary zoo parking lot machete attack
A teenager is facing charges after an assault in a parking lot at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Tuesday evening.
-
'He was pretty much the best': Calgary man whose organs helped save lives honoured with charity hockey tournament
A charity hockey tournament held on Wednesday night helped honour a young Calgary man who died in a crash in Montana this past summer.
Edmonton
-
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
-
Injured Gagner misses Oilers' California road trip but Holloway is nearing return
The Christmas break is now over for the Edmonton Oilers as the team tries to turn the page on a disappointing start to its season.
-
Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide case
Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.
Toronto
-
Toronto has been climbing out of a deep fiscal hole. But there’s more work yet to do in 2024
This past year may have been a turning point in Toronto's spiralling financial woes, thanks in large part to a landmark new deal around the city's finances. However, the city is not out of the woods yet when it comes to its fiscal challenges, and some key questions will need to be answered in the year ahead.
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Toronto
A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two teens missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say two teenagers are missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River near Barrhaven Wednesday night. Two other teenagers were treated for mild hypothermia by paramedics.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Warm weather impacting seasonal Ottawa Valley businesses
Warmer than normal temperatures in the Ottawa Valley and across Ontario is impacting seasonal businesses which rely on wintry conditions.
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortage
A family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
Vancouver
-
Vigil held to remember B.C. women killed in intimate partner violence in 2023
A group of people gathered at Robson Square Wednesday holding signs to honour 14 women killed in the province this year in suspected acts of intimate partner violence.
-
'Epic' lineups at Whistler-Blackcomb on Boxing Day, as weather delays opening
Skiers and snowboarders at Whistler-Blackcomb faced Boxing Day lineups and crowds not unlike those encountered by bargain-hunting shoppers, as weather delayed the opening of lifts.
-
Stanley Park train closed Wednesday due to power outage
There were some disappointed families after a power outage forced the closure of the Stanley Park holiday train on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
FAE reaches proposed deal with Quebec; all Common Front unions also have tentative deals
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it had reached a proposed deal with the government.
-
Man, 41, shot multiple times while parking his vehicle in Saint-Laurent
A man was sent to hospital Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while parking his vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Kevin Falcon 'confident' BC United won't lose ground to Conservatives in 2024 election
After a fall session that saw BC United drop to third place in opinion polls, Leader Kevin Falcon remains upbeat – insisting his party is poised to make a comeback in next year’s election.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Moving forward from B.C.'s historically destructive 2023 wildfire season
The eerie glow of a massive wildfire encroaching on West Kelowna one August evening is a picture rooted deep in the memory of many British Columbians.
Atlantic
-
Bargain hunters seek deep Boxing Day discounts amid high cost of living
Eager bargain hunters lined up early outside several stores at the Dartmouth Crossing this morning in search of deep Boxing Day discounts.
-
N.S. premier rules out 2024 provincial election
Premier Tim Houston is fairly certain there won't be a Nova Scotia election in 2024.
-
Farmers growing concerned about future following another wicked weather event
Some Nova Scotia farmers are growing concerned as another weather event swept through the province last week, causing damage to many of their crops.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario's most viral stories of the year
As we get closer to the end of 2023, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca is taking a look back at some of the top stories over the last year.
-
Arrest made in Morocco related to bomb threats that closed schools in Ontario, including in the north
A suspect has been arrested in Morocco and charged with making bomb threats Nov. 1 that closed several schools in Ontario, including in the North.
-
Boxing Day was the warmest on record for these northern Ont. cities
It was a good day to go shopping Tuesday, as the foggy weather on Boxing Day saw temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than average across much of northeastern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19 booster uptake below national average
Nationally, 15 per cent of Canadians have received the latest version of the COVID-19 booster vaccine. In Waterloo Region, 11 per cent of residents have gotten a booster dose in the last six months.
-
Trucks turn out in New Hamburg to honour young boy
A special celebration of life for a toddler who loved trucks is being held in New Hamburg Wednesday.
-
Local health centres call safe supply programs 'life-saving' but worry as federal funding ends
A new development in safe drug supply programs in Canada has local health centres on edge.