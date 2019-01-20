

CTV Regina





A Pilot Butte family has lost everything, after their home was destroyed in a fire that started early Sunday morning.

The home belongs to the Stadnyk’s, a family of six. Sean Schmidt, the brother of the homeowner, says that the family is devastated.

“Everyone is okay,” said Schmidt. “It’s tough. I mean your whole world, it’s gone.”

The fire broke out around 3:37 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were battling the blaze through the early morning hours and wrapped up around 10:30 a.m., according to the Pilot Butte Fire Department.

Schmidt says that it seems like the fire started in the garage, but the cause and location have not been confirmed, as fire crews are still investigating the circumstances of the fire.

The parents were out of the province when the fire started, but their 19-year-old daughter and 22-year-old son were home at the time. Both were able to escape the house unharmed. Two vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

Keshia Peter lives across the street from the house and witnessed the blaze.

“I couldn’t see anything but fire looking directly at the house,” said Peter. “Within maybe six to 10 minutes the fire department was here, trying to stop the flames from spreading to the next house.”

Schmidt also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help get the family back on their feet.

“I know insurance takes time to kick in, so I wanted to do what I could to help there. I know Ang and Todd have a lot of friends and family who would help out,” said Schmidt.

As of six p.m. on Sunday, the campaign has raised $4,740.

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis