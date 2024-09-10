'Youth are important': Day two of Treaty 4 Gathering focuses on youth

Fort Qu'Appelle Valley -

Tuesday saw great conditions for day two of the 38th annual Treaty 4 Gathering in the Fort Qu’Appelle Valley.

It was a time for youth to celebrate and learn all about the Indigenous culture.

It’s estimated that around 1,000 Indigenous and Non-Indigenous people from Treaty 4 came together to celebrate the day.

"I think it's important because it's part of our country," one student said.

"I've learned about kind of what the First Nations do, and they believe in," another student said.

"Like the culture is so nice, so diverse, so nice,” expressed another student.

Officials with the gathering said it’s important to include the next generation in events like the gathering.

"The youth are important to not only Indigenous youth but all youth. It's important to them because what are we leaving our generation? What are we leaving our youth of tomorrow? Are we leaving them in a better place? And if we're not, don't you think it's our responsibility to make them aware?" said Chief Matthew Peigan of the Pasqua First Nation.

The students were able to learn about a variety of topics including traditional values, games and food.

"The food, great, try it," one student said.

More importantly, they learned about the history of Treaty 4.

"Each First Nation and each Indigenous person has a different understanding of treaty because they learned that from their elders. No one is wrong but it's just the way in which we interpret our stories,” said Peigan.

For the students, they said it was important to learn about what it means to be the next generation.

"It's part of our history as Canadians and well to our world," one student expressed.

"Important to know that you're a part of something,” another student said.

The 150th Celebration of the making of Treaty 4 continues for the entire week.

On Sunday, there will be a commemorative event and traditional powwow.