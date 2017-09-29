

CTV Regina





Closing arguments are underway in the sentencing hearing of a teenaged boy who pleaded guilty in the death of 16-year old Hannah Leflar.

The Crown is seeking an adult life sentence for the teen, who pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in Leflar’s death.

On Wednesday, there was a shocking admission from the teen, who said during cross-examination that he did wish death upon Leflar.

A judge will decide whether the teen will be sentenced as an adult or a youth.

In July, Skylar Prockner received an adult life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years. He had earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Leflar, who was found fatally stabbed in her Regina home in January 2015.