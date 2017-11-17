

CTV Regina





Charges have been laid after police responded a report of a man with a gun at a home in Regina.

Payton Shane Duke, 24, of Regina is scheduled to appear in court on several firearm-related charges Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a report that a man with a firearm had entered the home of people known to him in the 600 block of McIntosh Street.

Police say no one was injured in the encounter and the man left the home. The investigation led officers to a second home in the 4600 block of Fourth Avenue.

Following negotiation, the suspect was safely taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said.

Traffic was restricted in the area and the nearby Rosemont School was placed in “secure-the-building” mode as a precaution. Students were dismissed at the end of the day, under the supervision of staff and school resource officers.

The incident remains under investigation and police say details on charges will be made public once they are available.