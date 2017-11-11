

CTV Regina





On Friday afternoon, an alleged break, enter and theft occurred in the 1600 block of Rae Street along with a firearm discharge, police say.

The Regina Police Service is investigating the incident and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Police were called to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. where the male home owner came to find an unknown man inside his house holding a firearm that belonged to the resident. The unknown man then ran out of the house, with the resident chasing after him. Police say the suspect turned and fired the weapon. However, “the bullet struck a metal fence post and fragmented, striking the victim's leg” read the news release. As a result, the victim is suffering from minor injuries.

The suspect is described to be an Aboriginal male in his 20’s, slender build and about 5’7” to 6’ tall. He was wearing a jacket with blue jeans and boots.

Regina Police Service is asking for anyone who has information to assist in this investigation to call 306-777-6500.