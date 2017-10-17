Rider fans anxiously await news of Duron Carter after series of bizarre tweets
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Duron Carter (89) celebrates a touchdown against the Edmonton Eskimos during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday August 25, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 8:13AM CST
Rider nation is anxiously waiting to find out what really happened at practice on Monday after reports surfaced that a fight broke out involving star receiver Duron Carter.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday Carter tweeted “Life is like a box of chocolate...it's the nasty ones that gets you.”
Two hours later, he sent out another cryptic tweet - adding “It was fun while it lasted...love y'all”, leading to speculation that he'd been released after rumors of a locker room fight.
Later in the evening Carter tweeted a picture of himself bowling with his Roughrider teammates with the caption “Just bowled a 202! Highest of my life. Love my guys! They turned a bad day great!!"
CFL insider Dave Naylor has reported that coach Chris Jones says no one has been suspended, but it's possible some disciplinary action could still be taken. Jones is expected to address the media on Tuesday.
Life is like a box of chocolate... it's the nasty ones that get you— Duron Carter (@DC_CHILLIN_8) October 16, 2017
It was fun while it lasted... love y'all— Duron Carter (@DC_CHILLIN_8) October 16, 2017
Just bowled 202!!! Highest in my life ������ love my guys!! They turned a bad day great!! pic.twitter.com/Sp8fhnhJUD— Duron Carter (@DC_CHILLIN_8) October 17, 2017