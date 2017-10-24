

CTV Regina





A controversial piece of legislation that allows the government to sell up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation without a referendum will be repealed.

Premier Brad Wall made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation was introduced last fall and passed in the spring. Since then it has been met with criticism from residents and activist groups across the province.

The province has argued that the legislation would protect Crown corporations because it would allow the government to maintain the majority of shares. The Wall government said they had hoped to see “partnerships” formed with private companies.

The legislation is to be repealed as part of the throne speech on Wednesday.

However, the NDP Opposition says it remains convinced that privatization is still on the government's agenda.

"Time and time again, the premier has been floating ideas of selling off our Crowns and Saskatchewan people have been pretty strong in their opposition of it," said Interim NDP Leader Nicole Sarauer.



"So now our concern is they're just going to try to find another way to get what they couldn't get through the front door and what they couldn't get through the back door. We're not sure what the side door is looking like now."

With files from The Canadian Press