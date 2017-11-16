

CTV Regina





Several people are in custody after a SWAT team and other police officers carried out a high-risk search warrant in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood Thursday.

Police say they obtained the warrant as part of an ongoing investigation after identifying a house in the 2000 block of Princess Street as a “site of criminal activity.”

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene because police believed there would be firearms inside the home.

As of 4:30 p.m., several people had exited the house and were taken into custody, police said. Details on how many people were taken into custody and what charges they may face were not immediately available.

Traffic was restricted in the area and the nearby Connaught School was placed in “secure-the-building” mode as a precaution. Students were dismissed at the end of the day, under the supervision of staff and school resource officers.

Police say the investigation, including the execution of the search warrant, is still ongoing.