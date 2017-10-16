

Smoke could be seen over downtown Moose Jaw on Monday as a result of a large garage fire.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Fairford Street East around 2:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the garage. Crews were able to put out the fire, but not before it spread to the house and the neighbouring house.

The garage was destroyed as a result of the fire. Damage has been pegged at $200,000.

No one was injured in the fire.