REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 death and 178 new cases Sunday along with 164 recoveries, putting the number of active cases at 1,447.

The person who died with COVID-19 was over the age of 79 from the Regina zone.

Of the new cases, nearly 60 per cent were in the Regina zone with 105. Other cases were located in Saskatoon (19), North Central (15), South East (ten), North West (eight), North East (seven), Central East (six), South Central (three) and one case each in the Far North West, Far North East and Central West zones. Two cases have pending residence information.

A total of 2,709 COVID-19 tests were processed.

The seven day average of daily new cases is 146, or 11.9 per 100,000.

There are 139 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 29 in intensive care.

35 MORE PRESUMPTIVE VARIANT CASES

The province said no new variant cases were confirmed on Sunday but the number of presumptive variant cases increased by 35 from Saturday to 625.

There are 156 confirmed variant of concern cases in Saskatchewan including 149 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the UK and seven cases of the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa. 90 per cent of the province's variant cases are in Regina.

The Regina zone also led presumptive cases with 527, followed by the South Central (40) and South East (31) zones. Saskatoon has 18 while the Central East has eight and the Far North East has one.

NEARLY 6,000 VACCINE DOSES DELIVERED

Saskatchewan distribtuted 5,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, putting the provincial total at 139,827.

More than 3,000 doses were given out in Regina while Saskatoon had more than 1,500.

According to the province, a damaged thermal shipper will cause a 5,850 dose reduction in the number of Pfizer vaccines expected this week, but more than 30,000 doses are still expected in the coming days. The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are working to minimize any impact.

Residents aged 67 and older can book their vaccination appointments online or by phone while a drive-thru clinic in Regina is open to residents 59-years and older.