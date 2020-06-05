REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 649.

In a release, the province said the latest case is in the far north region. Of the 649 cases, 27 are considered active.

Three more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 611.

There is currently one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the known cases, 143 are linked to travel, 390 are from community contacts, 79 have no known exposures and 37 are currently under investigation.

The far north leads the province with 258 total cases, 170 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south, and 12 are from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 account for 230 cases, 198 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 106 are in the 60 to 79 are range, 97 are in people aged 19 years or younger, while 18 are in the 80-plus age range.

Currently women make up 52 per cent of cases, while men make up 48.

There have been 11 recorded deaths in Saskatchewan linked to COVID-19.

The province surpassed 50,000 COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday. Testing is now available for anyone working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

Saskatchewan health officials will not be holding a COVID-19 update press conference on Friday.