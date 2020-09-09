REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said the new case is located in the Saskatoon zone. A case pending location from Sept. 7, has been assigned to Regina.

 

A total 59 cases are considered active. No new recoveries were reported.

One person remains in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon.

 

REGIONALLY:

  • Three active case from the far north area (zero far north central, three far north west, zero far north east)
  • 10 active cases from the north area (five north west, five north central, zero north east)
  • 16 active cases from the Saskatoon area
  • Five active cases from the Regina area
  • Nine active cases from the central area (five central west, four central east)
  • 16 active cases from the south area (five south west, nine south central, two south east)
 

A total of 757 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province on Tuesday.