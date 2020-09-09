REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said the new case is located in the Saskatoon zone. A case pending location from Sept. 7, has been assigned to Regina.

A total 59 cases are considered active. No new recoveries were reported.

One person remains in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY:

Three active case from the far north area (zero far north central, three far north west, zero far north east)

10 active cases from the north area (five north west, five north central, zero north east)

16 active cases from the Saskatoon area

Five active cases from the Regina area

Nine active cases from the central area (five central west, four central east)

16 active cases from the south area (five south west, nine south central, two south east)

A total of 757 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province on Tuesday.