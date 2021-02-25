REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 related death on Thursday. There are 211 new cases to report.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and SHA CEO Scott Livingstone will give a live COVID-19 update Thursday at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The latest death related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan was a person over 80 years old, living in the Northwest zone.

There are 1,493 active cases in Saskatchewan, as the province reported 142 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 155 or 12.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases reported Thursday are located in Far Northwest (24), Far North Central (six), Far Northeast (three), Northwest (16), North Central (five), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (37), Central West (five), Central East (13), Regina (80), South West (one), South Central (seven) and Southeast (four) zones. Seven cases are pending location details.

Seven previously reported cases with pending location details were assigned.

There are 156 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan; 138 receiving inpatient care and 18 people in intensive care.

The SHA processed 3,104 tests on Wednesday.

VACCINES

The province administered 2,057 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. The province has delivered 65,436 doses to date.

The latest doses were administered in the Far North Central (30), Northwest (six), Northeast (10), Saskatoon (351), Central East (13), Regina (1,197), South Central (134) and Southeast (316) zones.

A total of 85 per cent of long term care residents have received their first dose, and 49 per cent have received both doses.

WHAT RESIDENTS OVER 70 NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VACCINATION

The Government of Saskatchewan is attempting to clear up some of the confusion around how and when residents in Phase 1 of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine Delivery Plan can receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

More than 80 per cent of long-term care residents and 75 per cent of personal are home residents in Saskatchewan have received their first dose so far.

However, residents over 70 living independently have been left in the dark.