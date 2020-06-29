REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 779.

An additional 18 people have recovered, for a total of 679 recoveries.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…

PHASE 4.2 OF REOPENING BEGINS

The second part of Phase Four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan begins on June 29 and allows facilities like museums, libraries, movie theatres, galleries and live theatres to reopen with precautions in place.

Indoor pools, rinks, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.

The first part of phase four began on June 22.