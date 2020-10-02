REGINA -- There are 13 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province reported Friday.

There are six new cases in Saskatoon, four in the central east region, one in north central, one in the north east and one in the south central region.

There have been 1,940 cases reported to date, with 147 currently active.

Ten more people have recovered for a total of 1,769.

There are six people in hospital, all receiving inpatient care.

REGIONALLY

445 cases are from the south area (224 south west, 202 south central, 19 south east)

399 cases are from the Saskatoon area

359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

281 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 80 north central, 69 north east)

268 cases are from the central area (176 central west, 92 central east)

188 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 2,280 tests on Thursday.

STAFF MEMBER TESTS POSITIVE AT REGINA CARE HOME

The William Booth Special Care Home in Regina has had a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

According to the Salvation Army, which operates the facility, Public Health has deemed the situation a "sentinel event/suspect outbreak."

"The William Booth Special Care Home has a pandemic plan in place that includes processes to ensure safety for both residents and staff," The Salvation Army said in a statement to CTV News.

"William Booth Special Care Home is committed to providing a safe care environment for both the residents we serve and the staff caring for them. We will continue to work with Public Health and SHA to ensure this is achieved.”

YORKTON CASES CONTINUE TO RISE

Yorkton’s Mayor urged residents to listen to the advice of medical experts, with COVID-19 cases rising in the area.

"Medical experts, the people in charge, are saying masks work that’s all I need to know and so in public places we don't have a mandatory mask mandate but I am urging people when you go out to public places please wear a mask," Maloney said.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, confirmed there have been 14 cases linked to an outbreak in Yorkton.

He said more than 100 contacts have been identified in connection to these cases. He said he expects more cases to be revealed as the investigation continues.

“Through follow up testing, we expect to see more cases as part of the active case finding that’s occurring," Shahab said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public alert regarding an increase in COVID-19 exposure in and around Yorkton.