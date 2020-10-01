REGINA -- A total of 14 COVID-19 cases have been linked to an outbreak in Yorkton, the province said in an update Thursday.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said more than 100 contacts have been identified in connection to these cases. He said he expects more cases to be revealed as the investigation continues.

“Through follow up testing, we expect to see more cases as part of the active case finding that’s occuring," Shahab said.

Shahab said the cases are primarily linked to an outbreak investigation at a local gym.

Another three cases are also connected to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre. Shahab said the transmission for cases linked to Yorkton Regional High School likely occurred outside of the school.

The school was closed and moved to remote learning earlier this week.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority warned about increased exposure in the Yorkton area, in an alert Thursday.