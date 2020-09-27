REGINA -- The Prairie Valley School Division is requiring all students at Yorkton Regional High School to learn remotely after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to parents and staff on Sunday, the school division said in-person classes will be cancelled for two weeks starting on Monday for high school students in Grades 9 to 12.

The letter, obtained by CTV News, said remote learning will begin on Tuesday at regularly scheduled times and will continue until Oct. 19, based on the advice of public health.

The school will be fully disinfected before students return, the letter said.

“The YRHS (Yorkton Regional High School) staff have been preparing for remote learning since the spring and are confident that the move to an alternate instructional model will not impact learning,” it said.

The closure comes after the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported on Sunday that a cluster of students at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA didn’t specify how many children got COVID-19, but the school division said four students have been infected with the virus.

It’s believed the students contracted the virus outside of school, according to the SHA and the school division.

In the letter, the division said if someone has been identified as a close contact of a person who got COVID-19, they will be contacted by public health.