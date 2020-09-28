REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has reported a number of potential new COVID-19 exposures in grocery stores in Regina and Yorkton.

REGINA

Walmart, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, Sept. 19, 2020, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Safeway, 2931 13th Ave., Sept 24, 2020, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

YORKTON

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Rd.,

Sept. 14, 2020, from 9:10 to 10:30 a.m.

Sept .16, 2020, from 9:10 to 9:40 a.m.

Sept. 18, 2020, from 9:10 to 9:50 a.m.

Sept. 22, 2020, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

Giant Tiger, #30 - 146 Broadway St. E., Sept. 17, 2020, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.

The Good Spirit School Division is requiring all students at Yorkton Regional High School to learn remotely after four individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to parents and staff on Sunday, the school division said in-person classes will be cancelled for two weeks starting on Monday for high school students in Grades 9 to 12.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, the SHA said.