REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

An outbreak has been declared in Yorkton.

There are seven new cases in the central east part of the province, three in Saskatoon, three in Regina and one in the far north west.

There have been 18,92 cases reported inn the province to date. On Monday, there are 149 consider active.

The province reported nine more recoveries on Monday for a total of 1,719.

Eight people are receiving inpatient care, seven in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY:

441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central, 19 south east)

385 cases are from the Saskatoon area

359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

276 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 77 north central, 67 north east)

255 cases are from the central area (175 central west, 80 central east)

176 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 2,236 tests on Sunday.

OUTBREAKS DECLARED AT YORKTON GYM, HIGH SCHOOL, HEALTH CENTRE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, Yorkton Regional High School and Pumphouse Athletic Club.

The SHA said in a news release on Monday that 17 cases have been identified in the community, including three health care workers in the health centre.

It said all health care workers who have been identified as close contacts with the confirmed cases are being tested and the contact investigation continues.

YORKTON HIGH SCHOOL CLOSES, REMOTE LEARNING MANDATED FOLLOWING COVID-19 CASES

The Good Spirit School Division is requiring all students at Yorkton Regional High School to learn remotely after four individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to parents and staff on Sunday, the school division said in-person classes will be cancelled for two weeks starting on Monday for high school students in Grades 9 to 12.

The letter, obtained by CTV News, said remote learning will begin on Tuesday at regularly scheduled times and will continue until Oct. 19, based on the advice of public health.

The school will be fully disinfected before students return, the letter said.