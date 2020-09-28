REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, Yorkton Regional High School and Pumphouse Athletic Club.

The SHA said in a news release on Monday that 17 cases have been identified in the community, including three health care workers in the health centre.

It said all health care workers who have been identified as close contacts with the confirmed cases are being tested and the contact investigation continues.

The source of the outbreak appears to be community transmission, the SHA said.

"Initial findings suggest that most recent cases may share a common source of exposure at a local fitness facility, " the province said in a news release.

The SHA said services remain available at the health centre. It’s reminding the public to access services at the centre when required.

“The health and safety of our patients and the employees who care for them is of utmost importance to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and keeping the people we serve and our employees and physicians healthy and safe is paramount to the work we do each and every day,” the SHA said.