REGINA -- A front-line officer with Yorkton RCMP has tested positive for COVID-19 and 20 other employees are under mandatory self-isolation.

Yorkton RCMP said on Monday the officer has immediately self-isolated after testing positive on Sept. 27.

The other affected employees include 14 officers and six civilian staff, according to a news release. They are going to be tested for COVID-19.

Based on the recommendation of the SHA, the Yorkton RCMP said the detachment will temporarily close its doors to the general public for non-emergency matters for two weeks starting on Monday.

It will re-open for non-emergency matters on Oct. 12.

“The decision was made in consultation with the SHA to support the health of the public and our frontline officers,” RCMP said.

It said RCMP will continue to answer phone calls from the public.

“Over the past six months, the Saskatchewan RCMP has been preparing for exactly this type of situation and we have been putting in place measures to ensure our officers and employees continue responding to calls, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week right across the province,” RCMP said.

“Residents can be assured there will be police officers in the community to respond to calls for service in a priority manner as if there was a functioning detachment.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP is following all directions given by the SHA in relation to this positive test result.

They will thoroughly sanitize the detachment, police vehicles and other areas as required.