COVID-19 in Sask.: These businesses have reported exposures in the last week
REGINA -- This is a list of Saskatchewan COVID-19 potential exposure locations reported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority since Sept 21.
REGINA
Let's Sushi - 4436 Rochdale Blvd, Regina
- Sept. 19: 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Princess Auto - 3701 E Quance Gate, Regina
- Sept. 11: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
- Sept. 15: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
- Sept. 16: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Deer Valley Golf Club - 10 Deer Valley Road, Deer Valley:
- Sept. 15: 1:00 - 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 16: 1:00 - 9:00 p.m.
- Sept. 17: 4:00 - 9:30 p.m.
Meridian Hotel Construction Site – 3800 Harbour Landing Dr.
- Sept. 14-18, 2020 - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Superstore – Rochdale Blvd
- Sept. 18: 4 - 4:45 p.m.
Western Pizza, 2820 Avonhurst Dr.
- Sept. 17 and 18, 2020 - 4 to 8 p.m.
Golden Mile Superstore, #15D -3806 Albert St.
- Sept. 21, 2020 - 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Walmart, 2150 Prince of Wales Dr.
- Sept. 19, 2020, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Safeway, 2931 13th Ave.
- Sept 24, 2020, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
SASKATOON
Saigon Roll Restaurant, 311 Avenue A South
- Sept. 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
SuperStore, Confederation Drive
- Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Walmart, Betts Avenue
- Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Sept.19 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Sept. 19, 2020 - 4 to 6 p.m.
Planet Fitness in Market Mall, 2325 Preston Avenue S
- Sept. 15, 2020 – from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m.
- Sept. 16, 2020 – from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m.
- Sept. 22, 2020 – 4 to 6 p.m.
KFC, 1808 McOrmond Dr.
- Sept. 23 – 5 to 10 p.m.
Dakota Dunes Casino
- Sept. 17 from 8 to 11 p.m.
PRINCE ALBERT
Value Village, #380 - 800 15 St.
- Sept 17, 2020 – 2:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.
- Sept 18, 2020 – 2:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.
- Sept 19, 2020 – 2:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.
The Real Canadian Superstore, 591-15 St. E.
- Sept. 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Science Fiction Pizza at 631 Branion Dr.
- Sept. 14 from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart Cornerstone, #230-800 15 St. E.
- Sept. 15, 2020, from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
- Sept. 17, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.
- Sept. 23, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.
Lakeland Hyundai, 330 38th St. E
- Sept. 17, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Value Village, #380-800 15th St. E.
- Sept. 21, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m.
Prairie Mobile, #915-801 15th St. E.
- Sept. 21, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
YORKTON
Pumphouse Athletic Club, 27B – 2 Ave. N.
- Sept. 18, 2020 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Sept. 19 2020 - 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Walmart, 240 Hamilton Rd.,
- Sept. 14, 2020, from 9:10 to 10:30 a.m.
- Sept .16, 2020, from 9:10 to 9:40 a.m.
- Sept. 18, 2020, from 9:10 to 9:50 a.m.
- Sept. 22, 2020, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
Giant Tiger, #30 - 146 Broadway St. E.
- Sept. 17, 2020, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.