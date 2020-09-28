REGINA -- This is a list of Saskatchewan COVID-19 potential exposure locations reported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority since Sept 21.

REGINA

Let's Sushi - 4436 Rochdale Blvd, Regina

Sept. 19: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Princess Auto - 3701 E Quance Gate, Regina

Sept. 11: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Sept. 15: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Sept. 16: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Deer Valley Golf Club - 10 Deer Valley Road, Deer Valley:

Sept. 15: 1:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: 1:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Sept. 17: 4:00 - 9:30 p.m.

Meridian Hotel Construction Site – 3800 Harbour Landing Dr.

Sept. 14-18, 2020 - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Superstore – Rochdale Blvd

Sept. 18: 4 - 4:45 p.m.

Western Pizza, 2820 Avonhurst Dr.

Sept. 17 and 18, 2020 - 4 to 8 p.m.

Golden Mile Superstore, #15D -3806 Albert St.

Sept. 21, 2020 - 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Walmart, 2150 Prince of Wales Dr.

Sept. 19, 2020, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Safeway, 2931 13th Ave.

Sept 24, 2020, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

SASKATOON

Saigon Roll Restaurant, 311 Avenue A South

Sept. 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

SuperStore, Confederation Drive

Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Walmart, Betts Avenue

Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sept.19 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sept. 19, 2020 - 4 to 6 p.m.

Planet Fitness in Market Mall, 2325 Preston Avenue S

Sept. 15, 2020 – from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 16, 2020 – from 6:00 – 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 22, 2020 – 4 to 6 p.m.

KFC, 1808 McOrmond Dr.

Sept. 23 – 5 to 10 p.m.

Dakota Dunes Casino

Sept. 17 from 8 to 11 p.m.

PRINCE ALBERT

Value Village, #380 - 800 15 St.

Sept 17, 2020 – 2:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Sept 18, 2020 – 2:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Sept 19, 2020 – 2:30 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

The Real Canadian Superstore, 591-15 St. E.

Sept. 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Science Fiction Pizza at 631 Branion Dr.

Sept. 14 from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart Cornerstone, #230-800 15 St. E.

Sept. 15, 2020, from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 17, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Sept. 23, 2020, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Lakeland Hyundai, 330 38th St. E

Sept. 17, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Value Village, #380-800 15th St. E.

Sept. 21, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Mobile, #915-801 15th St. E.

Sept. 21, 2020, from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

YORKTON

Pumphouse Athletic Club, 27B – 2 Ave. N.

Sept. 18, 2020 - 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 2020 - 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Walmart, 240 Hamilton Rd.,

Sept. 14, 2020, from 9:10 to 10:30 a.m.

Sept .16, 2020, from 9:10 to 9:40 a.m.

Sept. 18, 2020, from 9:10 to 9:50 a.m.

Sept. 22, 2020, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

Giant Tiger, #30 - 146 Broadway St. E.