YORKTON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a public alert regarding an increase in COVID-19 exposure in and around Yorkton.

The SHA asks all residents follow public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The province is also restricting visitor access to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre and Yorkton and District Long Term Care Home

Dr, Saqib Shahab will provide a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m.This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” the SHA said in a news release. “The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.”

The SHA said outdoor visits can continue where it’s deemed appropriate.