REGINA -- The province reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are 144 active cases out of 1,927 reported to date.

There are nine new recoveries for a total of 1,759.

There are four new cases in Regina, five in the central east part of the province, one in the north central, two in the south west and one in the south central zone.

REGIONALLY

444 cases are from the south area (224 south west, 201 south central, 19 south east)

393 cases are from the Saskatoon area

359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

279 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 79 north central, 68 north east)

264 cases are from the central area (176 central west, 88 central east)

188 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 2,211 tests on Wednesday.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURES REPORTED AT REGINA BUSINESSES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 visited businesses in Regina last week when they were likely infectious.

Sept. 24: Once Upon a Child, 2779 Avonhurst Drive, Regina, from 12 to 1 p.m.

Sept. 24: A&W restaurant, 2701 Avonhurst Drive, Regina, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Sept. 24: Amazing Adventures, 210 Leonard Street, Regina from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: Harbour Landing Co-op, 4560 Parliament Ave, Regina, from 4:45 to 5:05 p.m.

“Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing,” the SHA said in a news release on Wednesday.

EXPOSURE WARNING AT MCDONALDS, BURGER KING, CINEPLEX IN WARMAN, SASKATOON

People who tested COVID-19 positive were at the following businesses when they were likely infectious, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority: