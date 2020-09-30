REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 visited businesses in Regina last week when they were likely infectious.

The businesses include:

September 24: Once Upon a Child, 2779 Avonhurst Drive, Regina, from 12 to 1 p.m.

September 24: A&W restaurant, 2701 Avonhurst Drive, Regina, from 1 to 2 p.m.

September 24: Amazing Adventures, 210 Leonard Street, Regina from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

September 25: Harbour Landing Co-op, 4560 Parliament Ave, Regina, from 4:45 to 5:05 p.m.

“Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing,” the SHA said in a news release on Wednesday.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days. People may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.