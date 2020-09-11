REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with five new recoveries.

There are four new cases in Saskatoon, one in the far north east, one in Regina and seven in the central east.

There are 66 cases active currently, 19 of which are located on communal living settings.

There are two people receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY

428 cases from the south area (218 south west, 197 south central, 13 south east)

357 cases from the far north area (349 far north west, 8 far north east)

282 cases from the Saskatoon area

270 cases from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 66 north east)

212 cases from the central area (167 central west, 45 central east)

139 cases from the Regina area

The province performed 1,683 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

CASE CONFIRMED AT SASKATOON DAYCARE

A Saskatoon daycare has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

Le Centre Educatif Felix Le Chat tells CTV News there was a case on Wednesday evening and the daycare has been closed Thursday and Friday.

The centre has been in contact with public health and are following guidelines.

SASK. FLIGHTS EXPOSED TO COVID-19

Four recent flights in and out of Saskatchewan have been exposed to COVID-19.

The impacted flight according to the Government of Saskatchewan are:

Flair Airlines: F8513, Toronto to Saskatchewan, Sept. 3, Rows 1 to 7

WestJet: WS256, Calgary to Regina Sept. 1, Rows 2 to 8

Air Canada: AC8569, Regina to Vancouver, Aug. 23

Air Canada: AC8570 Vancouver to Regina, Aug. 21

The government said that individuals on these flights tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone on these flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

MULTIPLE REGINA BUSINESSES EXPOSED TO COVID-19

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited several businesses in Regina earlier this week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In a release, the SHA said the person was likely infectious from Sept. 6 to 9.

The affected locations are: