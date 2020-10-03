REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the province’s active cases to 148.

In a release, the province said three new cases are in Saskatoon, four are in the central east zone, two are in Regina, one is in the south west region, two are in the south central region and two are in the south east zone.

A total of 19 active cases were reported in Yorkton. The province said the contact tracing investigation is continuing and additional positive cases will likely be revealed.

One person is currently in hospital in an ICU in the central east zone.

REGIONALLY:

One active case from the far north area (one far north west, zero far north east)

Nine active cases from the north area (zero north west, seven north central, two north east)

60 active cases from the Saskatoon area

28 active cases from the Regina area

37 active cases from the central area (three central west, 34 central east)

13 active cases from the south area (three south west, seven south central, three south east)

An additional 13 people recovered from the virus on Saturday.

A total of 2,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

SHAHAB REMINDS ABOUT GATHERING SIZES

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer is reminding families to stay safe this fall, by continuing to follow public health guidelines.

Private gatherings can currently have a maximum of 30 guests when physical distancing can be observed. However, the province recommends limiting private in-home gatherings to your extended household.

“We have done well in Saskatchewan in keeping our COVID case numbers low and manageable, however we need to remain vigilant,” Dr. Shahab said.

“While most cases are linked to known clusters we are also seeing an increase in cases with no known exposure implying an increase in community transmission. This has led to additional cases in the community. Everyone needs to continue doing their part by taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

It also recommends wearing masks when physical distancing is not possible.

MORE THAN 20 COVID-19 EXPOSURES REPORTED THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN, CENTRAL SASK.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of several COVID-19 exposures in communities throughout southern and central Saskatchewan.

The list of affected communities includes Yorkton, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Pelly, Fort Qu'Appelle, Regina, Balgonie and Norquay.

Click here for the full list of exposure warnings.