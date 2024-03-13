REGINA
Regina

    • 14 new physicians practicing in rural communities in Saskatchewan

    The provincial government has announced that 14 new doctors are now practicing in rural communities across Saskatchewan.

    According to a news release from the province, the physicians completed the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment (SIPPA) program in December.

    "I extend my sincere congratulations to the latest group of physicians to complete the program and am happy to welcome them and their families to communities throughout the province," Rural and Remote Minister Tim McLeod said in the release.

    The communities with new physicians are Kindersley, Canora, Rosthern, Radville, Wynyard, Kelvington, Carlyle, Melville, Wadena, Broadview, Davidson, and Meadow Lake.

    There are currently 304 physicians from around the world practicing in the province, with 77 per cent of those establishing a practice in rural or regional communities.

    Over the last 12 years, 539 physicians from around the world have successfully completed the SIPPA program, the province said. Physicians in the program agree to work in the province for a minimum of three years upon completion of the assessment.

    "I know that their communities appreciate the time, dedication and all the hard work to successfully complete their clinical field assessment and are looking forward to welcoming them on this next step in their journey," Dr. Jon Witt, SIPPA’s program director at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine said.

    Saskatchewan physicians recently accepted a four year contract including a general rate increase and increased funding.

    As well, The Rural Physician Incentive Program offers up to $200,000 over five years to help recruit physicians to rural and regional communities, the province said.

