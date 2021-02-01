REGINA --

Saskatchewan tallied 147 new COVID-19 cases on Monday – the lowest daily case count this year. The province also announced two more deaths.

The two people who died were older than 80 and both were from the Northwest zone. So far, 306 people have died in Saskatchewan. January was the deadliest month for the virus in the province; 153 people died due to COVID-19 complications – which is equal to the death toll of the first nine months of the pandemic.

There are 202 people in hospital; 30 people are in intensive care.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (14), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (24), North Central (3), Northeast (21), Saskatoon (13), Central West (6), Central East (7), Regina (33), Southwest (1), South Central (11) and Southeast (8) zones. Two cases are pending residence information.

The province recorded 310 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the province down to 2,369 – the lowest count since Nov. 20.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 228.

VACCINATIONS

On Sunday, were 88 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the Far Northeast (22) and Saskatoon (66) zones.

Saskatchewan has administered 108 per cent of the doses received. The overage is a result of healthcare workers drawing six doses of vaccine out of some vials, which usually hold five doses.