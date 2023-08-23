159 Regina construction projects completed, city says in mid-year update

More than half of the scheduled construction projects for 2023 have been finished or are in progress, according to the City of Regina.

So far this year, 159 renewal projects have been completed. Among them – 8.5 kilometres of local roads, 10.1 kilometres of residential roads and 5.26 kilometres of sidewalks have been upgraded.

Additionally, almost 7,000 tons of asphalt have been used across the city for roadway repairs and pothole patching.

“Many important improvements are being made to infrastructure throughout our community that address residents’ priorities,” Kurtis Doney, Acting Executive Director of Citizen Services said in a news release.

“From residential road repair to utility upgrades and more, we’ll continue to make the most of the 2023 construction season with crews and contractors working well into the fall.”

Water, wastewater, and drainage work continues – with 1.8 kilometres of water mains replaced while 3.1 kilometres of sewer lines and 2.5 kilometres of water lines were relined this season.

Work on replacing lead service connections will continue into the winter months. The city reports that 115 have been replaced so far.

For residents in Regina’s Northeast Neighbourhood – the drainage project in that area is around 20 per cent done.

The city also began a three-year effort to expand the city’s water network in mid-July.

With school returning soon – the city highlighted five new school zone flashing LED signs, four permanent and 15 temporary driver feedback signs and five new traffic calming curb locations that are being installed to help drivers slow down around school zones and playgrounds.

More details to come…