REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported its 15th COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.

In a news release, the province said a person from the north region in their 20s who tested positive for the virus has died.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said the death should be a reminder to people that the virus can affect everyone, whether they are young or old.

Shahab said he couldn’t specify the health condition of the person who died. In general, however, he said people with pre-existing health conditions have been more likely to die if they get COVID-19.

There was one new case of COVID-19 reported on July 7, bringing the total number of cases to 806.

There are 54 cases considered active in the province. A total of 737 people have recovered from the virus.

Four people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19, including three in the north region and one in Saskatoon.

Shahab said hospitalization numbers have been high in the Prince Albert area. He said more people in the area should get tested even if they have mild symptoms.

Regionally, 338 cases are from the far north, 190 are from the Saskatoon area, 119 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 66 are from the south and 13 are from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 have accounted for 283 cases, while 253 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 133 are in the 60 to 79 are range and 21 are in the 80-plus range. People aged 19-years or younger account for 116 cases.

Shahab said most cases in the province have been among younger people, though people older than 60 have been more likely to receive treatment in ICU or die.

Women make up 51 per cent of cases while men make up the other 49 per cent.

There have been 70,294 COVID-19 tests performed in the Saskatchewan.

Shahab reminded people to physically distance themselves by two metres, as well as monitor for systems and stay home if unwell.

HERE'S HOW REGINA POOLS, RECREATION CENTRES ARE HANDLING REOPENING

There’s more activities for Saskatchewan families to enjoy this week as the province continues with phase four, part two of its reopen plan.

Indoor pools, rinks, sports and activities were all allowed to open on Monday.

"We had people lined up at the door, first thing at 9 a.m., about four families were standing there, just raring to go," Atlas Hotel Chief Experience Officer Ryan Urzada said.

The Atlas Hotel lost more than 90 per cent of its business during the COVID-19 shutdown as it went from 180 guests per night to 2-3 for months.