16-year-old Regina boy fatally struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.
At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, Regina police were called to the area of 13th Avenue and Garnet Street following a report that a pedestrian was hit by a driver travelling eastbound.
EMS attended the scene of the collision and confirmed the 16-year-old had died.
13th Avenue was closed for several hours early Sunday morning, while investigators worked to determine the events that led to the death.
In conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Regina Police Service (RPS) is actively investigating the circumstances of the collision.
The victim’s family has been notified. The name of the victim will not be released, RPS said.
Anyone who may have information to contribute to the investigation is encouraged to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.
