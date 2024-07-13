'The guys definitely deserve it': Riders head coach calls out fans ahead of next home game
Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace called out fans this week after the team had its lowest attendance since new Mosaic Stadium opened seven years ago.
“When you see those kind of tougher attendance records first two home games, that does motivate you as a coach,” Mace told reporters at Tuesday’s practice.
Mace took to X following Saskatchewan’s 30 – 23 Week 5 win over Toronto.
The Thursday night game had an announced attendance of 23,923 – the lowest ever in Mosaic Stadium, which opened in 2017.
“Rider Nation. We appreciate you, we love you, we heard you. You made a difference,” Mace’s post read. “Let’s skip the lake on [July] 19th.”
“Let’s pack this place like the good ‘ole days,” he added.
“I just remembered coming and playing here,” Mace said defending his post. “It was a packed house.”
“The guys definitely deserve it too,” he said.
However, the ugly truth is fans of the Green and White are showing up in lower numbers every year.
When the stadium opened in 2017, all nine Rider home games saw more than 30,000 fans fill the stadium.
In 2023, no home games saw that amount.
“This is not something only the Riders are dealing with,” said Co-Host of 3Down Nation’s Green Cast Joel Gasson.
Despite the decreasing turnouts, the Roughriders remain third in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with an average attendance of 24,299.
Only Winnipeg and B.C. have higher average attendances. The Lions did have more than 53,000 for their home opener which featured a 50 Cent halftime show.
“There's a lot of economic situations that a lot of people are going through,” Gasson said. “It’s a problem right across much of professional sports. Some teams are starting to figure it out, some teams aren’t.”
Gasson feels the days which the games have been scheduled has also been a large factor in the decreasing attendance this season.
Week 3’s home opener was a Sunday afternoon game against Hamilton, while Week 5 was a Thursday night.
“It’s not ideal for people outside of a radius of say, Moose Jaw, to come to a game,” Gasson said.
In the past, Thursday nights have seen butts in seats.
Last year against Edmonton in Week 5, 27,197 fans packed Mosaic.
There was no Thursday night game in 2022 but pre-pandemic, 2019 saw over 29,500 fans.
In June, the team’s annual report revealed a $1.1 million loss in revenue in 2023.
The Riders blamed on-field performance and the economy for the hit.
“I think it is reflective of what last year was. It was a disappointing year on the field. As a result, we didn’t have overly strong financials,” CEO Craig Reynolds said.
“Winning really matters. The fan base wants a team that they’re proud of. And I think you’re seeing signs of that this year,” he added.
“The standards have always been high around here,” Gasson said. “There hasn’t been a game won after Labour Day since 2021, so I think a lot of people are wanting to make sure this team is worth investing in.”
Whether or not the better play on the field is still yet to be seen.
“Our fan base has been the best in the league and continues to be,” Mace said Tuesday. “But there’s room for improvement – not only for the players.”
“Let’s go,” he added.
The Roughriders will play their next home game on July 19th against the rival Blue Bombers.
- With files from Cole Davenport and Brit Dort
