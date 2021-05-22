REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 180 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Saturday.

Both deaths occurred in the South Central zone, including one person in their 50s and another in the 80-plus age range.

Saskatchewan has 1,770 cases considered active, following 184 new recoveries.

The new cases are located the Far North West (two), Far North East (one), North West (22), North Central (23), North East (six), Saskatoon (54), Central West (four), Central East (17), Regina (19), South West (nine), South Central (one), and South East (18) zones.

Four new cases are pending residence information.

There are 120 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 27 people in intensive care.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province reported 148 newly detected variants of concern (VOC) on Saturday, bringing the total number of VOCs to 9,950.

There have been 5,431 variant lineages identified, including 5,273 B.1.1.7 cases, 124 P.1 cases, 24 B.1.617 cases and 10 B.1.351 cases.

VACCINES

A total of 14,801 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Saskatchewan. There have been 645,384 doses given.

The new doses were administered in the Far North West (150), Far North Central (one), Far North East (150), North West (748), North Central (1,042), North East (453), Saskatoon (4,665), Central West (510), Central East (1,148), Regina (3,889), South West (501), South Central (679) and South East (650) zones.

Drive-thru and walk in vaccine clinics are open in several communities for the long weekend.

According to the province, 62 per cent of those over the age of 18 have received their first vaccine dose.