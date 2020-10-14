REGINA -- A pair of students at Ethel Milliken School in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19 according to Regina Public Schools.

The division says it was notified of the cases Wednesday night by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, noting the cases are in two different classrooms.

"Students from the affected classes will be staying home and learning remotely," reads a tweet from RPS. "They will be returning to school on Oct. 23."

The school has been cleaned and disinfected and will be open for all other students on Thursday, the division said.

Any students and staff considered close contacts of the infected students will be contacted by the SHA.