REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has notified staff, students and visitors of Harbour Landing School that cases of COVID-19 are under investigation within the school.

A letter posted to the school's website Tuesday does not provide details on the cases or how many are within the school population but says Public Health is "investigating cases".

"The risk of the general population in the school becoming infected because of these cases is low," the letter reads. "If staff or students are identified as a contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, Public Health will contact them directly for follow-up."

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate at home and arrange for testing as soon as possible.