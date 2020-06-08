REGINA -- Two more people have died due to COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said both people are residents in the far north region who tested positive for COVID-19. One was a person in their 60s while the other was in their 70s.

These are the 12th and 13th deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19.

Of the 654 cases, 17 are considered active.

A total of 624 people have recovered from the virus.

GRADUATION CEREMONIES

Premier Scott Moe says graduation ceremonies can and should occur in physically distant ways.

He encourages interested students and parents to work on creating a plan with their schools to celebrate graduation in a manner than follows public health orders.

“I want to offer my congratulations to each and every graduate on their monumental achievement,” Moe said.

The far north leads the province with 260 total cases, while 173 are in the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south and 12 are from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 make up 232 cases, 199 cases are in the 40 to 59 age range, 107 are in the 60 to 79 age range and, 98 cases are in people aged 19-years or younger and 18 are in the 80-plus range. Women make up 52 per cent of cases, while men make up 48.

Of the 654 total cases, 144 are travellers, 393 are community contacts, 79 have no known exposures and 38 are currently under investigation.

To date, 52,229 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province.

The province also announced that outdoor playgrounds and beaches will open on June 12.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will also be reopening eight of the 12 regional emergency rooms that were temporarily closed.