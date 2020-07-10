REGINA -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The new cases are both in the central region.

Four people are in hospital, including one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the total 815 cases reported in the province to date, 43 are active.

Seven more people recovered from COVID-19, leaving 757 people recovered in Saskatchewan.

To date there have been 339 cases in the far north, 192 in the Saskatoon area, 120 in the north, 80 in the Regina area, 68 in the south and 16 in the central region.

There have been 285 cases in the 20 to 39 are range, 255 in the 40 to 59 age range, 136 in the 60 to 79 age range and 21 in the 80-plus age range. There were another 118 cases involve people 19 or younger.

Women make up 51 per cent of COVID-19 cases while men make up the other 49 per cent.

A total of 15 people have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Thee province has performed 72,560 tests.

The province advised that it will not provide COVID-19 case updates on weekends and statutory holidays going forward.