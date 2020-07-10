Advertisement
2 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 4 in hospital
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The Canadian Paediatric Society is closely monitoring reports of an inflammatory syndrome among some kids also diagnosed with COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP
Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The new cases are both in the central region.
Four people are in hospital, including one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.
Of the total 815 cases reported in the province to date, 43 are active.
Seven more people recovered from COVID-19, leaving 757 people recovered in Saskatchewan.
To date there have been 339 cases in the far north, 192 in the Saskatoon area, 120 in the north, 80 in the Regina area, 68 in the south and 16 in the central region.
There have been 285 cases in the 20 to 39 are range, 255 in the 40 to 59 age range, 136 in the 60 to 79 age range and 21 in the 80-plus age range. There were another 118 cases involve people 19 or younger.
Women make up 51 per cent of COVID-19 cases while men make up the other 49 per cent.
A total of 15 people have died due to COVID-19 complications.
Thee province has performed 72,560 tests.
The province advised that it will not provide COVID-19 case updates on weekends and statutory holidays going forward.
AS SASK. RE-OPENS, PERSONAL INTERACTIONS GROW
Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says people are coming in contact with one another more often now that the province has begun to re-open.
Shahab, speaking with reporters Thursday about the COVID-19 pandemic, said the province is finding that people who recently tested positive for the virus have been in contact with many others.
When the province was in lockdown, there were fewer personal interactions, he said.
“What we’re seeing now is more cases generating contacts because we aren’t in lockdown,” he said. “We are finding that as people are out and about again, people are again having a lot of contacts.”