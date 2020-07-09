Advertisement
5 new Sask. COVID-19 cases; 5 people in hospital
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 813.
In a release, the province said two of the new cases are in the south, one is in the Saskatoon region, one is in the far north and one is in the central region.
There are currently 48 cases considered active in the province.
This is a breaking news update. More to come…
Saskatchewan health officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. CST. This will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
SHA WARNS OF INFECTED PERSON IN LLOYDMINSTER
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who tested COVID-19 positive visited several locations in Lloydminsyter between June 27 and July 5, while they were likely infectious.
The SHA advises anyone who visited the local Wal-Mart, Superstore, Goodknight Inn or Superlodge Motel between June 27 and July 5 to immediately self-isolate if they have had symptoms of COVID-19, and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.