REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 813.

In a release, the province said two of the new cases are in the south, one is in the Saskatoon region, one is in the far north and one is in the central region.

There are currently 48 cases considered active in the province.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…

Saskatchewan health officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. CST. This will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SHA WARNS OF INFECTED PERSON IN LLOYDMINSTER

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who tested COVID-19 positive visited several locations in Lloydminsyter between June 27 and July 5, while they were likely infectious.

The SHA advises anyone who visited the local Wal-Mart, Superstore, Goodknight Inn or Superlodge Motel between June 27 and July 5 to immediately self-isolate if they have had symptoms of COVID-19, and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.