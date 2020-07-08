REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

$2M RELIEF PROGRAM PROPOSED FOR REGINA BUSINESSES

City councillors are set to debate a new proposal that would allow Regina businesses to access up to $2 million in aid, helping them address losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant package, which will be discussed Wednesday at the executive committee, aims to keep businesses in the city open, as well as help them pay for things like personal protective equipment (PPE) or other urgent necessities.