Person with COVID-19 visits several Lloydminster locations while likely infectious
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 10:59PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who tested COVID-19 positive visited several locations in Lloydminsyter between June 27 and July 5, while they were likely infectious.
The SHA advises anyone who visited the local Wal-Mart, Superstore, Goodknight Inn or Superlodge Motel between June 27 and July 5 to immediately self-isolate if they have had symptoms of COVID-19, and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.