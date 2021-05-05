REGINA -- Two Saskatchewan-born University of Regina football players will be trading in their green and gold for blue and gold, after being selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2021 CFL Draft on Tuesday night.

Linebacker Robbie Lowes, drafted in the fourth round, and running back Kyle Borsa, drafted in the fifth round, will be heading to Winnipeg together for the Bombers’ training camp in July.

“I’m just so blessed to be a Winnipeg Blue Bomber,” Borsa said. “I’m so thankful that they see something in me when I know a lot of the other teams didn’t.”

After four rounds of silence, Borsa was concerned he might be passed up in the 2021 draft.

“I kinda figured I was going to go fairly early I figured like third round, fourth round, those came and went and I was starting to shake in my boots a little bit,” Borsa joked.

The Bombers picked Borsa with their 39th overall selection. Moments later, he got a phone call from Winnipeg’s head coach Mike O’Shea.

“Thank God, I was getting worried there,” Borsa said he told the coach. “He said, ‘Man don’t worry about when you go, it doesn’t matter we want you and you’re going to get an opportunity here and we like everything you have to offer.’”

The Regina Rams product was impressive in the CFL’s virtual combine. Borsa had the fastest 40-yard dash time with 4.38. However, the Riffel alumnus hasn’t played a meaningful U Sports game since Oct. 2018. He was suspended for 16 months after taking a banned supplement.

Bombers’ general manager Kyle Walters recognizes the journey Borsa’s had.

“He’s got a bit of a chip on his shoulder for what he went through,” Walters said. “We got a chance to speak with him [about] just what a good young man he is and how much he’s overcome. I think he’s going to be better for it and he deserves a shot. He’s in phenomenal shape, he’s very versatile.”

Winnipeg’s first Regina Rams pick was 35th overall selection Robbie Lowes. The linebacker previously played with the Regina Thunder.

“Robbie plays the game the way we like him to play. He runs around his special teams film is really good, he competes,” Walters said.

Lowes is also Borsa’s training partner and teammate.

“After I found out I was going to Winnipeg with Robbie I phoned him real quick and said dibs out of driving, you’re driving to camp,” Borsa laughed. “More than happy to be going to Winnipeg with one of my closest buddies now and taking in this whole experience together.”

But for players who grew up cheering for the Riders in Saskatchewan, going to Winnipeg hits different.

“I’m not too sure how the families going to feel,” Borsa said. “I’m sure they’re going to be wearing blue in the stands though now.”

Borsa will try and crack a stacked offensive backfield that includes reigning 2019 Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris.

“I’m going to work harder than I’ve ever worked to earn a spot on that team and help Winnipeg win,” Borsa said.

The duo weren’t the only Regina products drafted into the CFL this season.

The Hamilton Tigercats picked up a pair, taking Regina-born, but Boston-raised, tight end Jake Burt first overall. Then with their second first round pick, the Ti-Cats selected former Rams and current UBC linebacker Nick Cross with their ninth overall selection.

Defensive back Josh Hagerty was also selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the sixth round.